Arunachal-Assam boundary dispute should be resolve amicably- Vivek

The state govt of both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam should resolve the boundary dispute between both state amicably, which is pending in the Supreme court of India, said Youth leader from Doimukh Constituency Nabam Vivek.

Vivek alongwith local leaders, GBs and others of the area today visited the Nyokum ground and other damaged property of Kakoi carried out by the Assam forest officials on March 17 and meet the local people there and discussed the matter and appeal them to maintain peace.

Talking to media, Vivek said that it is saddened to see that such eviction drive are being carried by the officials of Forest department and Assam Police time and again and destroyed property of the local resident and others in the territory of Arunachal Pradesh in the name of boundary dispute which is very unfortunate.

Terming the Assam as big brother of the North East region and sharing boundary with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland and there is dispute with all neighboring states is not good. Elder brother should not fight for the land and property with the younger brother is not at all justified again and again, rather they need to resolve the issue of land and property after a proper sitting and round table discussion. He said.

Nyokum ground is a festival ground of Nyishi tribe which is one of the biggest tribe of state. the Nyishi people celebrated the biggest festival ‘ Nyokum’ there and dismantling the property of the celebration ground unlike Temple, Namghar, mosque, church and others has hurt our sentiment and emotion for which either the Assam government or the Forest department of Assam should apologies the Nyishi tribe of the state. Vivek said.

The case of boundary dispute has been lying pending in the Supreme court of India for several decades. The Bordoloi committee constituted in the 1951 for proper administrative setup and the state government has challenged which is still pending.

In 2006 the Supreme Court of India has constituted a committee and report has also submitted and urge upon Supreme Court of India for immediate resolution based on the report. At the same time both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam government is ruled by BJP and after a proper deliberation, round table discussion they need to approach the apex court for a resolution so that the people living in the boundary can live in peace and maintain tranquility with communal harmony. He said.

It have been seen time and again there has been violation of statuesque and the local residing are being harassed and faced untold suffering. Vivek also appeal the government of Arunachal Pradesh to immediately compensate the loss cause in the name of boundary dispute and eviction carried by Assam Forest officials at Kakoi.

Meanwhile, Kakoi Circle officer, Padi Tapa inform that on March 17 the eviction was carried by the Assam forest official with the help of JCB at Nyokum ground at around 11.30 hrs as per information by the locals. They destroyed the permanent structure of store and toilet constructed at Kakoi Nyokum festival ground. while leaving the area they also destroyed two huts construed in the agriculture fields of Kipa Achung and Tagio Modi. He said.

The matter has been informed to ADC Kimin and DC Yupia to take up with Assam counterpart. A section of police and security has been deployed and situation is under control as of now. CO said.

A FIR has been lodge at Kimin police station by the locals. He said.

On March 18 the Kakoi-Itanagar bound APST bus was stopped by the youth on its way near North Lakhimpur. There was around 7 passengers on board, the matter was immediately informed to higher authority which was immediately taken up by the Assam counterpart and the Bus was later released on intervention of the North Lakhimpur district administration. Circle Officer added.