Arunachal: ASHG donates blanket, carpet and edible items to the needy people

Pangin: Appun Self Help Group (ASHG), a seven- member women group of Kebang (Sole) village under Kebang circle has voluntarily distributed blanket, carpet and edible items to the needy people on Tuesday.

Altogether 44 persons including old age persons, differently able, widow, widower, pregnant women and breast feeding mothers of Kebang Village were benefitted.

The Appun SHG functions under the proper guidance of Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) , Department of Rural Devlopment.

Apart from doing livelihood activities like growing nursery, selling vegetables, clothes and household items, the members of ASHG also involve in cleanliness drive (SBM), attend gram sabha meeting and give helping hand to fellow villagers those who are in crisis during farming time.

The ASHG was awarded best SHG of Pangin block during Siang Ane Gidum at Yingkiong in the year 2018.

One of the members of the SHG has expressed gratitude to ARSLM for providing financial assistance and giving guidance to them from time to time.

“We are indepted to ASRLM for granting us some amount and encouraging us from time to time”, said Oni Ering, one of the active members of ASHG.

She informed that the motive behind distributing relief materials was just to help the needy who are in dire need because of present situation.