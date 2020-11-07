Arunachal: Army sponsors coaching classes under operation sadbhavna in changlang

Changlang: COVID 19 pandemic has adversely affected the education of children, with no schools running and classes shifted to online mode. The children in rural areas with poor internet connectivity have suffered the most and online classes is often a distant dream.

Understanding the concern, Spear Corps of Indian Army has undertaken a unique initiative to conduct Coaching classes for students from class 9th to class 12th under Operation Sadbhavna in Miao and Kharsang villages of Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The aim of this proposal is to ensure that an important academic year of the senior children from these remote areas is not wasted due to pandemic, mitigate the anxiety of parents and finally prevent drop-outs.

A solemn opening ceremony was conducted at Miao and Kharsang and was attended by Village Samiti President, Principal of Govt Higher Secondary School, Kharsang and Teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Miao on 06 Nov 2020.

Students were motivated to draw maximum benefits of these coaching classes to cover up the lost syllabus due to Pandemic. The coaching classes are being conducted free of cost for children initially till end of Jan 2021 and are sponsored by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna.

Around 70 students have registered themselves so far and are exploiting the facility at two centres at Govt School, Kharsang and KV School, Miao. A total of four teachers at each location have been hired for conducting the classes for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

All COVID protocols are being strictly adhered to during the classes and the necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety. The initiative has evoked very positive response from locals of Miao and Kharsang and have expressed their deep appreciation and gratitude towards Spear Corps and Indian Army for addressing their serious concerns in the times of COVID -19.