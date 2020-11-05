Arunachal: Army rescues two women from drowning in Siyom River

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaying Village ( Siang ) – Indian Army has rescued two stranded local women from drowning in Siyom River near Kaying Village in Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Two local women were trapped at the junction of Siyom River and Pitgong River due to a sudden increase in the water level of both the rivers near Kaying Village, Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on 04 Nov, 2020.

On being informed by villagers from Kaying Village, a team from nearby Army Camp immediately launched an rescue operation to save the two women. Sensing time criticality, the soldiers displayed ingenuity and exemplary courage by improvising a raft with tubes and bamboos for rescuing them.

The people of the area have lauded the prompt action, bravery and presence of mind displayed by the Indian Army Rescue Team.