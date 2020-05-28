Arunachal: Army recovers arms cache in Changlang

Changlang- The troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Arunachal Pradesh Police recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from Miao Bum Reserve Forest in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh on May 27, said a defence press release .

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of armed NSCN(IM) cadres, the joint team launched an operation in the forested area. During the search operation conducted in inclement weather and inhospitable terrain, the team successfully recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and other war like stores, the release said.

The recovered items included one AK-56 Rifle with three Magazines and 115 live rounds of ammunition, one Point 22 Pistol with a Magazine and three live rounds of ammunition, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, one Hand Grenade, one kilogram of explosives and other war like stores.

The recovery of this cache has dealt a severe blow to the nefarious designs of the proscribed group operating in the region. The recovered items have been handed over to Changlang Police for further investigations.