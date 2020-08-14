Arunachal: Army promotes National Integration and Adventure Tourism on Independence Day at Gorichen Peak Base

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: To promote the ‘Year of Tourism’ Initiative and to commemorate the 74thIndependence Day, a Joint Expedition comprising 33 members of Indian Army, ITBP, National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) and 13 youth of East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, unfurled the National Flag at the Gorichen Peak Base, today at 8.30 AM at an altitude of 16,400 feet.

Covering an arduous 150 Kilometers and adhering to all COVID norms, the expedition traversed through ruggedized terrain under inclement weather conditions to unfurl the National Flag at the Gorichen Base Peak.

Besides fostering the spirit of National Integration and spreading awareness about conservation of nature, the expedition aims at boosting Adventure and Ecological Tourism in the remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh under the overall construct of Year of Tourism drive of the Indian Army.