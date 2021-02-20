Arunachal: Army organises friendly cricket matches on statehood day  

MANIGONG ( West Siang) – On the occasion of 35th statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh, troops of Spear Corps, Indian Army organised friendly cricket matches at Manigong village of West Siang District of Arunanchal Pradesh on 16 February and 20 February. The event was aimed at strengthening the ties between Indian Army and locals.

During the match spectators also witnessed cultural program performed by the army soldiers.

Spear Corps has always been promoting unity and harmony in pursuit of a better future and better life of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.