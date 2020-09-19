ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Army extends free telephone connectivity to remote villages

The remote areas of Mago-Chuna, had no communication facility. The nearest telephone connectivity is at 28 km away.

September 19, 2020
East Kameng-  Indian Army established a free of cost GSM based PCO for the villagers of Mago-Chuna in distant  areas of East Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The inaccessibility severely hampered the social life and overall progress of the area. Availability of this facility has brought joy and also opened new avenues of prosperity and opportunity. The villagers expressed their gratitude towards Indian Army.

