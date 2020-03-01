Arunachal: Army conducts Veterinary AID camp in Changlang

Mio

Indian Army organised a Veterinary AID Camp in the remote areas of Miao, Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh on March 01st.

Changlang District is one the remotest and most underdeveloped district of Arunachal Pradesh. The people of the area are largely dependent on agriculture and forest resources wherein domesticated animals particularly elephants contribute immensely towards the socio-economic progress and wellbeing.

Domesticated elephants are used both to carry heavy loads to the inaccessible locations and as a means of transportation in the under developed terrain. Due to the lack of adequate veterinary facilities in these areas, these animals are prone to varied diseases and ailments.

On the request of the farmers, livestock owners and local administration, units of Indian Army organised a Veterinary camp in which a team of well qualified veterinary doctors and staff, actively participated and provided their services. The camp catered for the kind of veterinary problems faced by local livestock and domestic animals in the area. Free medicines and vaccines were also provided during the camp.

Response to the camp was overwhelming and over 1200 animals including 40 elephants from the nearby villages were treated. The district administration, locals and elephant owners expressed their deep gratitude to the Indian Army for organizing this veterinary camp in their area and addressing needs of elephants and other livestock.