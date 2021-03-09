Sports

Arunachal: Army conducts Mini Marathon in Anini

March 9, 2021
ANINI- International  Women’s Day was celebrated with great zeal & enthusiasm in Anini, Arunachal Pradesh on 7th  March 2021 wherein Indian Army and civil administration organised a number of events including a Mini Marathon and a motivational lecture.

The events witnessed enthusiastic participation by the womenfolk of Anini.  Public turned up in huge numbers on 07 Mar to cheer up 60 women runners.

A lady officer of Indian Army also conducted a motivational lecture on 08 Mar 21 for  approx 100 young girls on ‘Career Prospects in Indian Army’.  The lecture was highly appreciated by all the attendees.

