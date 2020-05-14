Arunachal: Army apprehends NSCN(K) cadre in Longding

Longding – The troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Arunachal Police apprehended a hardcore cadre of NSCN(IM) near Longphong village in Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh on May 12, said a defense press release .

Based on a specific intelligence input, the joint team launched an operation in the forest located close to the village. During the search operation, the troops apprehended the cadre while trying to flee from the location. The apprehended cadre has been identified as SS Sergeant Major Puman Wangsu and is suspected to be involved in the assassination of an ex MLA and 10 other persons last year.

The apprehension of the cadre has been a major breakthrough for the security forces. The apprehended individual has been handed over to Longding Police Station for further investigations.