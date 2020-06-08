Arunachal: Army apprehends NSCN (IM) cadre in Tirap

Deomali- Troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Arunachal Pradesh Police apprehended a hardcore cadre of NSCN(IM) near Deomali in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 06, said defence press release.

According to press release, on a specific input the joint team launched an operation and apprehended the cadre from the area. The apprehended cadre has been identified as SS Pvt Lomben Shin, age 44 yrs, r/o Lomlo village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is suspected that the individual was actively involved in extortion and recruitment activities in the region. The team also recovered one 7.65 mm Pistol along with two live rounds of ammunition and extortion notes from the insurgent.

The apprehended individual has been handed over to Police Station Deomali for further investigations.