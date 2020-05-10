Arunachal: Army and Civil doctors removed Iron rod from man’s lower abdomen

Tawang- A 26 year old male was today saved, when Army and Civil doctors successfully removed a iron rod from his lower abdomen at District Hospital Tawang .

Doctors from Army and Khandro Drowa Tsangmu district Hospital Tawang, been informed that a man of 26 years old accidentally fall down and a 20 cm length 16 mm calliber iron rod got impaled into his lower abdomen.

A joint venture of District Hospital Tawang and Army Field Hospital at Khirmu immediately came into action and rod was surgically removed under General Anesthesia Dr.(Major) Ranjan Kumar, Surgeon(army Hospital)Lieutenant Colonel Ritesh Sharma, Anesthesiologist in coordination with Dr. Ashish Pao, Anesthesiologist and other Doctors and dedicated staff of Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang and Army Hospital.

DMO Tawang Dr. Wangdi Lama, informed that despite non availability of adequate imaging facility, it was a nightmare to know the extent of damage caused to abdominal viscera, the team took a call to operate as evacuation to any higher centre was hazardous for the safety of the patient.

The surgery was successful and 20 cm long iron rod of 16mm caliber was removed. This was another example of bonhomie between the Army and the civil Administration of Tawang in saving a precious life in this remote region during this difficult time of Corona Pandemic.

The Venture was possible only because of the kind cooperation from Commanding Officer army Hospital Col. Abir Gogoi and Commander of Tawang Brigade added DMO Dr Wangdi Lama.