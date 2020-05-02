Itanagar
Arunachal- APSTS special service on 04th May for Eastern & Central Arunachal Pradesh
Those who belongs to Eastern and Central Arunachal and still stranded in capital region can return to their home ....
Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Service ( APSTS ) will provide a special service on 04th May for Eastern & Central Arunachal Pradesh. Those who belongs to Eastern and Central Arunachal and still stranded in capital region can return to their home, informed Transport minister Nakap Nalo.
At present 33 buses are ready, but if the number of passengers will increase then, we will hire private vehicle, it will depend the number of bookings.
Minister have requested all those stranded for booking their tickets online . He also share the details of the online booking and the destinations .
For online Booking login click the link below
- https://apsts.arunachal.gov.in
- Support Mail ID: sts.help-arn@gov.in
- APST Help Line number – 9101971124
Destinations-
- ITANAGAR to KHONSA
- ITANAGAR to LONGDING
- ITANAGAR to NAMSAI
- ITANAGAR to CHANGLANG
- ITANAGAR to MIAO
- ITANAGAR to TEZU
- ITANAGAR to ROING
- ITANAGAR to PASIGHAT
- ITANAGAR to YINGKIONG
- ITANAGAR to AALO
- ITANAGAR to LIKABALI
- ITANAGAR to TATO MECHUKA
- ITANAGAR to BASAR
IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS
- This special service is for 04/05/2020 only.
- carry your Identity Proof.
- The seats will be allocated considering the social distancing norms
- No Return journey is permissible
- This Journey will be non-stop without any stops for food.
- commuters are advised to carry their own eatables and water
- No one shall be allowed to travel without confirmed ticket
- Wearing of face mask and maintaining all social distancing is mandatory
- Boarding Point for all buses of all routes will be ISBT only
- Passengers of Itanagar, without personal conveyance, will be ferried to ISBT
- connecting Bus will be available from Ganga Clock Tower Point.