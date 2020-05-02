Arunachal- APSTS special service on 04th May for Eastern & Central Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Service ( APSTS ) will provide a special service on 04th May for Eastern & Central Arunachal Pradesh. Those who belongs to Eastern and Central Arunachal and still stranded in capital region can return to their home, informed Transport minister Nakap Nalo.

At present 33 buses are ready, but if the number of passengers will increase then, we will hire private vehicle, it will depend the number of bookings.

Minister have requested all those stranded for booking their tickets online . He also share the details of the online booking and the destinations .

For online Booking login click the link below

https://apsts.arunachal.gov.in

Support Mail ID: sts.help-arn@gov.in

APST Help Line number – 9101971124

Destinations-

ITANAGAR to KHONSA

ITANAGAR to LONGDING

ITANAGAR to NAMSAI

ITANAGAR to CHANGLANG

ITANAGAR to MIAO

ITANAGAR to TEZU

ITANAGAR to ROING

ITANAGAR to PASIGHAT

ITANAGAR to YINGKIONG

ITANAGAR to AALO

ITANAGAR to LIKABALI

ITANAGAR to TATO MECHUKA

ITANAGAR to BASAR

