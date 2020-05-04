Arunachal: APSTS Buses will soon start plying, says Chief Secretary

Itanagar

Maintaining the social distancing and wearing face mask are compulsory for all.

May 4, 2020
Itanagar-  Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) will soon start plying and ferrying  passengers, but maintaining the social distancing and wearing face mask are compulsory for all. Said Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Mr Kumar  while briefing the media at conference Hall at AP Civil Secretariat today said that all mode of public and private transport system with special terms and condition are allowed in the nationwide lockdown part 3.

Private vehicle with permitted seating capacity will be allowed, but wearing face mask  and maintaining social distancing  are compulsory  for every one.

The commercial vehicle can carry only half of the limited seating capacity to maintain the social distancing.  he informed.

Inter-state public transport will not be allowed.  Those Public transport buses  originating  from Capital complex for other part of the state and vice versa,  run via Assam will be escorted in convey. All such vehicle will not to allow to take any passengers from or for the Assam area, informed Chief  Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Transport Secretary, Dani Salu inform that today around 910 stranded people of who got ticket through online has been sent back to their respective  places in Eastern and central districts in 57 APSTS buses and 6 Xylo vehicles.

Earlier in last week 27 buses were send to various destination of Western Arunachal which were directed connected with capital complex without touching Assam where around 300 parsons were send back. Salu added.

