Arunachal: APSTS Buses will soon start plying, says Chief Secretary

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) will soon start plying and ferrying passengers, but maintaining the social distancing and wearing face mask are compulsory for all. Said Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Mr Kumar while briefing the media at conference Hall at AP Civil Secretariat today said that all mode of public and private transport system with special terms and condition are allowed in the nationwide lockdown part 3.

Private vehicle with permitted seating capacity will be allowed, but wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing are compulsory for every one.

The commercial vehicle can carry only half of the limited seating capacity to maintain the social distancing. he informed.

Inter-state public transport will not be allowed. Those Public transport buses originating from Capital complex for other part of the state and vice versa, run via Assam will be escorted in convey. All such vehicle will not to allow to take any passengers from or for the Assam area, informed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Transport Secretary, Dani Salu inform that today around 910 stranded people of who got ticket through online has been sent back to their respective places in Eastern and central districts in 57 APSTS buses and 6 Xylo vehicles.

Earlier in last week 27 buses were send to various destination of Western Arunachal which were directed connected with capital complex without touching Assam where around 300 parsons were send back. Salu added.