Arunachal: APST buses, Sumo,  Xylo to resume services from August 10

Naharlaugn: The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport service to resume its services of APST Buses, Tata Sumo , Xylo services from August 10. Informed Secretary Transport Dani Salu.

Secretary inform that in view of the GoAP notification, the APSTS bus, Sumo, and Xylo services will resume w.e.f 10th Aug,2020 with the 50% of passenger’s seat occupancy.

All senior station superintendent and station superintendent has been directed to operate bus/Sumo/Xylo by adhering the SoPs from time to line in accordance with the guidelines issued by the MHA and Got and GoAP. He informed.

He said that all Vehicles should be properly disinfected and sanitized by the department. All passengers should be wearing face mask, maintaining of social distancing norms and using of hand sanitizer by Operational Staff and passengers is mandatory. he said.

Vehicles will not ply in the interstate routes while vehicles plying through Assam will he operated non-stop in its outré in Assam. The APSTS Buses operating through via Assam will off on Saturday and Sunday till further order from the government of Assam.Secretary further said.

Meanwhile, the online booking is available during week days while the Intra district services operated on rural routes shall be booked manually. He added.