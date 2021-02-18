Arunachal: APSSB is the biggest reform towards transparency and meritocracy- Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) to strengthen the board for a robust and efficient recruitment process.

Pema Khandu said the APSSB is the biggest reform of Arunachal Government towards transparency and meritocracy. He said APSSB is among the few boards in the country leading in proactive disclosure of information in the public domain. He said this has enabled the candidates to access information without the need to file RTI.

The APSSB was established on 4th October 2018 for the purpose of conducting examinations and selection of candidates for appointments to the subordinate services or in the Group C posts of the Arunachal Government.

The CM prioritized on publishing the Annual Calendar of Examinations, which would enable the completion of the entire recruitment process, starting from receiving of requisition to publishing of results within a span of one year.

This would make the candidates aware of the examination schedule in advance and would also ward off any feeling of uncertainty. The CM also requested the board to keep the target of conducting one recruitment exam every month.

Assuring that there would be no let down in providing any support from the State Government in strengthening APSSB, the CM said the requirement of the board in terms of manpower and any other facilities will be always kept on priority.

The CM also had discussion on revision of the recruitment rules of various posts for Group C, so as to make them uniform for similar posts across various departments.

He said with the robust recruitment system in place, the state government can hope to have a well motivated workforce and passionate enough to work for the development of the state.