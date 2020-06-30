Arunachal: APSLSA organizes Two days awareness/training for para-legal volunteers of ALA

Itanagar- The Arunachal Pradesh State legal Service Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with Arunachal Law Academy, held Two days Online Awareness cum Training Programme for the law students on 29th& 30th June, 2020, to build their capacity on the roles and duties as Para-legal Volunteers (PLVs) and to provide an insight on Woman and Child protection laws.The online training was hosted from APSLSA office at Itanagar and participated by 110 students of Arunachal Law Academy, Lekhi, Arunachal Pradesh virtually.

On the 29th June, 2020,the first day of the online training programme began with the key note address by the Member Secretary, APSLSA Smt. Jaweplu Chai whereby she explained the importance and role of PLV as the cornerstone of a good society.

While applauding their enthusiasm &determination to learn through new innovative forums,Smt. Chai also encouraged the students on how they can play an important role in creating a safety net for the communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ms. Geetanjali Goel, Addl. Session Judge (SFTC), Dwarka Court, Delhi, joined the training as key resource person from Delhi, an expert, began the session on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and enlightened the participants on the role of the PLV in identifying domestic violence cases.

She also highlighted the rise of domestic violence cases in India and offered solutions in handling such cases in a sensitive manner. This was followed by a session on Legal Service Authority Act, leading up to the role and duties of PLVs. The day ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. G. George, Principle of the Arunachal Law Academy.

On the 30th of June 2020, the second day, recapturing the previous day session topics, Smt. Jaweplu Chai, Member Secretary, APSLSA set the objectives and agenda for the second day and handed over the floor to Advocate Nani Modi, Legal Aid Counsel of APSLSA who took a session on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and reiterated the importance and role of PLVs in the justice system.

Thereafter, Advocate Marie Riba, Legal Consultant, APSLSA set the floor with an ice breaking quiz on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. She then took a technical session on the Act and offered solutions on how PLV can play an important role in protecting a victim of the offence and provide justice to door-step of the grass root level.

The Two-Days training programme ended with Q & A session between the students and resource persons, which saw high enthusiasm on the participants where many doubts and challenges on the subject matter were clarified and addressed. Dani Belo, OSD, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority delivered the closing remarks and thanked the resource persons and participants for their support to lead the online training programme.