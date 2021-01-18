Arunachal: APSCW conducts legal awareness programme at Parang

PARANG: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women ( APSCW ) in coordination with local administration Sagalee Sub-Division and APWWS Parang Unit conducted one day legal awareness programme at Parang circle today to provide legal awareness to empower women and girls and to enable them to know their legal rights and its benefits.

The APSCW team lead by Chairperson APSCW Radhilu Chai Techi was accorded rousing welcome by the APWWS unit Sagalee and Parang and GBs. The team interacted with women folk of Parang circle and gave awareness on various issues pertaining to women empowerment and various privileges under legal system.

Addressing a gatherings at Community hall of Govt Sec School Parang Ms Chai spoke on length on gender equality, women empowerment and advantages of giving better education to girl child.

Resource persons on the occasion Smti Techi Hunmai spoke on Domestic Violence and Polygamy, Adv. Karmo Chatton on Compulsory registration of marriage and free legal aid, Miss Toko Chichi, Block Manager ARSLM Sagalee on Skill development and various scheme of Govt for women by, Dr. Nabam Lata Techi MO Parang PHC on Mental Health and Drug abuse and Alcoholism and Meaning of SHG by Smti Hoksum Ori, Member Secretary APSCW.

Smti Nabam Yalla, APWWS president Parang Unit and Smti Gollo Putung Nabam, President APWWS Branch Sagalee also spoke on the occasion and thanked APSCW team for their untiring efforts towards women emancipation and empowering women through legal awareness.