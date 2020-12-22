Arunachal: APSCST particiaptes inaugural function of IISF 2020

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST), Department of Science &Technology, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar participated in inaugural function of 6th India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 and Mega Expo of 6th edition of IISF 2020 through its control room develop at Innovation Hub of Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, I.G. Park, Itanagar.

The programme was attended by C D Mungyak, Director cum Member Secretary, Bamang Apo, Joint Director, APSCST and officials of Arunachal Pradesh State Councl for Science & Technology, SRSAC and Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre Itanagar.

“State S&T Minister’s Conclave” will be also organised as a part of IISF 2020 on dated 23rd Decemeber 2020. Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology is going to represent the North East zonal states.

Union Minister of Science &Technology, Earth Sciences and Health & Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan today inaugurated the Mega Expo of 6th Edition of IISF-2020 at 10:00 AM on virtual Platform.

IISF is an annual event organized jointly among others by DST, DBT, MoEF, MoHWF and CSIR from the Government of India and VijnanaBharati (VIBHA) as well as with support of a large number of other organisations.

Dr Harshvardhan explained “Science festivals are occasions that connect the fascinating world-of-science and technology to common man”. He further explained, “It brings scientists, inventors and researchers, students and citizens from all walks of life on a common platform where we understand and learn from each other through mutual exchanges during the celebrations”.“STI can bring a change in the socio-economic development of the nation by a variety of ways.

Later on 6th India International Science Festival 2020 was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at 04:00 PM on virtual Platform with theme ‘Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation and Indian tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems. Addressing India International Science Festival through video conference, he said Government of India stands ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment

PM Modi said that the way we have achieved success in the space sector, the same we have to achieve success in the area of deep sea. In this direction, India is running the Deep Ocean Mission. He said our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning. At the same time, we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent.