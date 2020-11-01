Arunachal: APPSCCE Prelims-2020 Results will be declared within a week- APPSC Secretary

Itanagar- An average of 67% aspirants turnout in APPSCCE Prelims- 2020 which was peacefully held on Sunday and the result will be declared within a week informed APPSC Secretary AS Talwade.

The examination has been conducted peacefully and no any untoward incident has been reported from 126 sub examination centres throughout the state,” stated Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, the IAS, A R Talwade in a press briefing in the evening.

Talwade said that two observers out of three for Itanagar capital complex confirmed 65.59% as total attendance of candidates appeared in all examination centres under ICR.

“A total of 733 students was supposed to be appeared in the examination centre at APCS main head office out of which 493 appeared in the morning session and 488 in the evening session,” The secretary disclosed.

He said that in ICR as per available record 74 appeared for the morning session and 72 in the evening at Upper primary school ESS sector centre and 159 took morning test and 157 in the evening at modern English school.

As per limited information available, Talwade said that candidates attendance as recorded district headquarter wise stands- Seppa (69.34 %) , Yachuli (72.8%), Bomdila (66.4 %), Basar (61.59), Aalo (70.8%), Ziro (73.84%), Khonsa (62.34%), Jairampur (60.74%), Daporijo (60.43%), Yingkiong (upper Siang) (60.6%), Roing (65.38%), Tawang (62.67%), Pasighat (70.28 %).

He said that other examination materials/record from other centre are yet to be arrived however assumed it could be 70% to 75% total numbers of attendance percentage as per record available with them.

On the management of examination, Talwade said that this year examination was conducted in a full proof system and security.

Apart from that, Talwade said that Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh has appointed coordinators, observers who delivered wonderful job in conducting the examination peacefully and fairly under the guidance of commission.

He also thanked police Dept and state government for helping the commission in successfully conducting the examination.

“I want to request candidates to work harder as competition is very tough this year as for 111 post aggregate 26000 aspirants signed up for the test,” he advised the students.