Arunachal: APPSCCE- 2020, orientation training programme on exam procedures held

Yupia- In view of upcoming APPSCE- 2020 on scheduled to be held on 1/11/2020( Sunday), the district administration Papum Pare organised one day orientation training programme on exam procedures for Centre Superintendents, Assistant Centre Superintendents and at main auditorium hall, RGU, Rono Hills, Doimukh today.

While addressing the participants, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hq) Yupia, Tabang Bodung informed that it is first time in APPSC history that Deputy Commissioners have been directed to conduct exam under their discretion and and hence we should not leave any stone unturned to conduct upcoming APPSCCE’2020 in free and fair and transparent manner.

He also added that quick response team of magistrates with adequate security and medical teams for each exam centres will pressed into service to oversee all exam proceedings and to prevent any untoward incidents.

APPSC Co-ordinator for Doimukh Exam Centre Deputy Director Civil Aviation Tom Ratan also highlighted the latest instructions and guidelines issued by APPSC.

Resource Person on the occasion Dr.M.Q. Khan, Principal, Govt College Doimukh gave presentation on the topic- Responsibilities of Officers on Duty wherein he explained minutely all the guidelines and important instructions issued by the APPSC for ensuing APPSCCE’2020 exam.

He also spoke on keep up with prevention and safety norms during exam as per COVID-19 SOPs and need for maintaining decency and proper counselling of candidates during exam. During the interaction session he also cleared the queries of participants.

Earlier, Nodal Officer Exam Papum Pare Ms Dolma Wangjom, EAC also highlighted the gist of orientation programme and requested all to co-operate the district administration Papum Pare in conducting the exam in a successful manner.

Prof.Oken Lego, RGU In-Charge of RGU Exam centres while delivering the vote of thanks note also apprised about ongoing preparations for ensuing APPSCCE’20 at RGU exam centres.