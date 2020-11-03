Arunachal: APPSCCE 2020 Exam- Aspirants detect four erroneous questions

Itanagar- Aspirants of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Prelims)Examination-2020 (APPSCCE-2020 ) have detected four erroneous questions of paper II (CSAT)-the qualifying paper, informed A R Talwade, Secretary, APPSC.

APPSC Secretary informed that some 15-20 candidates had come forward with complaints against four questions in paper II, which have been claimed to be “wrong.”

“We have referred those questions to subject experts. Whatever the commission decides will be in the interest of the candidates and they need not to worry or be anxious. We will adequately compensate the candidates after receiving the expert opinions,” Talwade said,

He also assured that the commission would not let this delay the result notification.

“The commission will sit tomorrow and take a decision,” he informed.

Additionally, the secretary updated that of the total 26,465 applicants, 17,799 candidates appeared in the morning session and 17,410 appeared in the afternoon session.

In this regard, a few candidates approached the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Tuesday, who in turn submitted a request to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Tuesday to address the matter.

AAPSU education secretary Prem Tallong Camdir informed that the commission assured that it would set up an expert committee to look into the matter and come up with a decision within two to three days.

“If there are any discrepancies, we have been assured that all candidates would receive grace marks for the wrong questions.”