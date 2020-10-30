Arunachal: APPSC ready to conduct APPSCC prelims examination-2020

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made all necessary arrangements to conduct the Arunachal Pradesh public service combines competitive examination (APPSCCE)-2020 (prelims) in fair manner .

Addressing the reporters APPSC Secretary A.R Talwade informed “we have experienced the past and this time we are trying several new technique so that the examination is held without error.

“Students and citizens of Arunachal are very apprehensive regarding the conduct of the examination, said Talwade.

The secretary said that “the commission has taken several reforms, such as introducing the UPSC pattern of exam and taking the unique identification numbers from candidates at the time of filing the application forms, the original of which will have to be produced at the time of examination to the invigilator to prevent impersonation.

Handbooks, in line with the UPSC have also been introduced for centre superintendents and invigilators for the first time.

“The purpose of this year’s exam is to establish a system. Once the system is established, it will continue from year-to-year basis,” he said.

A total of 26,459 candidates have applied for the examination, scheduled to take place in 17 centers from Tawang to Khonsa and 126 sub-centres spread across 15 districts on 1 November.

The highest number of centers will be at Itanagar capital region with 53, followed by 18 in Ziro (Lower Subansiri and 13 in Pasighat (East Siang). Itanagar and Naharlagun will also have the highest number of 12,335 candidates.

The commission has appointed 36 coordinators and 15 Deputy commissioners. The examination are being held under their supervision with several observers who has left to their respective district.

More than four thousand officers/officials and staffs including observer, coordinator, centre superintendent, invigilator has being appointed for conducting the examination in fair and transparent manner. He said.

The commissioner has requested the administration to ensure CCTV camera in maximum possible centres while the cameras fitted earlier need to be checked and repaired if not functioning. He informed.

Earlier in the day, a virtual conference was held among the officials of the APPSC, APP and district administration on the arrangements.

We have requested the telecommunication authority to suspend the internet facility during the examination so that no any problems also. He appeal the general public to bear with the inconvenience due to suspension of internet facility during the examination periods on the day only.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) will be deploying 16 convoys (about 1,000 personnel) as part of its security arrangements for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examinations scheduled to take place on 1 November.

Briefing the press at the police headquarters here on Friday, Special Investigation Team Superintendent of Police and APP PRO, Dr Hemant Tiwari informed that 150 security personnel have been deployed to keep guard over the 17 strong rooms of the APPSC round-the-clock under the direct supervision of the respective deputy superintendents of police.

“Adequate security has been provided for movement of question papers from the strong room to the examination centre and to bring back the answer sheets and avoid any unforeseen incidents,” said Tiwari.

Mobile internet services will also be suspended in all the 15 districts where the examinations will take place, he added.

Stating that the law officer and security personnel would be positioned outside the examination halls for security purposes, he informed that “use of any sort of unfair means will be dealt strictly as per the prevailing laws.”

Speaking specifically on the capital complex’s examination centres, Capital Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram appealed to the aspirants to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

“The PHQ has also agreed to provide additional five convoys so that exams can be conducted smoothly and peacefully,” he informed.

He also requested the candidates to plan ahead of time to avoid traffic and reach the examination centres before the start of the examination

The APPSCCE will be held in two sessions. The first paper will be held from 9 am to 11am and the second session will be held from 1pm to 3pm.

The APP has also requested candidates not to bring any gadgets to the examination centre, not to park vehicles around the examination centres, and to avoid crowding near the exam halls.