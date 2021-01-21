Arunachal: Apex Professional University observes it’s 4th Convocation

PASIGHAT: The Apex Professional University here at Pasighat observes its 4th convocation ceremony today in the university campus in which total of 216 graduate and postgraduate students from various disciplines received degrees from the university after successfully completing their courses.

The ceremony started with the lighting of the lamp by dignitaries and declared open by Chancellor of the university, Acharya Dhanwant Singh. Pro-Chancellor Prof. Tamo Mibang (Ex Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Central University, Itanagar) and Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat were also present to bless the graduating students. Dr. S. Sachidanand, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences graced as Chief Guest in the convocation.

Acharya Dhanwant Singh, Chancellor, Apex Professional University presented his presidential address while explaining his vision to start the first Indian Meta Physics University in India.

The Degrees were awarded to Postgraduate and Graduate students in various disciplines. CA. A. Raghvendra Rao, Chancellor of Srinivas University, Manglore was conferred with Honorary Causa Degree of D.Litt. Padmashree Dr. John Ebnezar was awarded with the Title of Professor Emeritus. He also motivated the graduates with his motivational talk.

While Prof. Rajesh Arora, Vice-Chancellor of the university shared his vision to place Apex Professional University (APU) in conjunction to the New Education Policy (NEP) and Indian Ancient Knowledge & Wisdom which was appreciated by the board, parents and students.