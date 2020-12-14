Arunachal: APEDA distributes Solar Study Lamp to students

Yupia: Free Solar Study Lamp (SSL) were distributed to students of Govt Upper Primary School Yupia today by department of Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency(APEDA) under MNRE Scheme for distribution of Solar Study Lamps to all school going students from Class I to 10.

GUPS Head Mistress Smti Obi Zirdo Rumi and DLIO Smti Toko Api distributed solar lamps to students and students were advised to utilised it properly for which purpose it has been given to them. Project Officer APEDA also informed that entire Govt schools in far flung areas in Papum Pare district are being covered under the scheme.