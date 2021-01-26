Arunachal: APCSU raises issue of non-inclusion of Chakmas, Hajongs in electoral roll

CHANGLANG- Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU) raised the voice against the non-inclusion of people of Chakma and Hajong people in the electoral roll on the occasion of National Voters Day.

In a statement issued by APCSU, alleged that “the applications of Chakmas and Hajongs are rejected by EROs without any valid reasons despite submitting all the necessary documentation”.

Giving an example, the APCSU stated that “thousands of eligible applicants who are above 18 years from their respective polling stations and constituency has applied during the special summary revision conducted in the month of November- December 2020. Out of which only few were enrolled in the voters list and the percentage of approved applications is in decimal only”.

All those rejected applicants approached APCSU and Chakma Youth Federation of Arunachal (CYFA) and participated in the programme to express their grievances, informed the union.

APCSU and CYFA will take up the issue with the Election Commission of India, PMO and State government for their urgent interventions, the statement said.