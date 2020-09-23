Arunachal: APCC opposes Farm Bills, termed it as ‘anti-farmer’

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Attacking the BJP led NDA Government at the Centre over the passage of the Farm Bills in Parliament, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today termed it as ‘anti-farmer’.

Addressing a press conference here, APCC president Nabam Tuki said, “These Bills are against the interest of the farmers. It will mostly affect rural indigenous local tribal farmers of the state. We will oppose it until it is revoked or reviewed, and made it as a pro-farmer laws .”

APCC will submit a memorandum to the Governor in this regard, he said.

“Why the BJP government at the Centre is undermining the sentiment of the farmers ? They didn’t even think to consult with all the stakeholders who are going to get affected because of their ‘draconian’ laws. They cannot dismantle the well established system ,” Tuki asserted.

Congress will launch nationwide online campaign ‘speak up for farmers’ from September 26, the APCC president said, adding, the party will also organise ‘kisan mazdoor bachao diwas’ programme on October 2, on the day of Gandhi Jayanti.

“We are also going to organise a mass signature campaign starting from October 2 to 31, to collect signatures from farmers , workers , shop keepers , youths, students and labourers to express the sentiments of the people which will be submitted to the President of India ,” Tuki said.

On Monday, the Congress party announced that from September 24 onwards it will launch a nationwide agitation against the Central government for the passage of the firm Bills, and demand to repeal these laws.