Arunachal: APCC opposes FARM BILLS 2020, termed it as BLACK LAWS

ADVERTISEMENT

Itranagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC ) opposed the FARMS BILL 2020 and submitted a memorandum to the president of India through Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

In the memorandum APCC have termed the FARM BILLS 2020 as “Black Laws” and appealed for Withdrawal / Repeal of – the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Talking to Media out side th Rajbhawan, Mina Toko, General Secretary, APCC said that ” 62 crores farmers and farm laborers are agitating across India. Over 250 farmer’s organizations are sitting in Dharna, on hunger strikes and are demonstrating across the length and breadth of India. But the Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be blind to the agony of the farmers and suppress every voice of protest”.

“Modi Government is dictatorially subverting the voice of farmers’ representatives inside the Parliament and has unleashed a draconian ‘Lathi-Danda Regime’ on the protesting farming community, alleged Mina.

In the memorandum APCC said that ” Farm Bills 2020 are the direct attack on the federal structure of the country. ‘Agriculture and Mandis’ come under the purview of the State Governments under the 7th Schedule of the Constitution, but, the Modi Government didn’t consider it worthwhile to take the state Governments in confidence on this issue.

Watch Video

“Protection and incentivising agriculture has been naturally the subject under the domain of the states, but, they were not consulted at all. On the contrary, market fees and rural development funds levied for the development of villages and agriculture was done away unilaterally, which is a flagrant transgression of constitutional provisions”. mentioned in memorandum.