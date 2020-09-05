Arunachal: APCC expresses shock over missing of  five Indian Army Porter

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) In statement issued by Mina Toko, General Secretary, APCC, expressed shocked and surprised on why State government is silent on the missing of five Indian Army Porter since 3rd September 2020 from ‘Sera 7’ area along the MacMohan Line under Nacho Administration, Upper Subansiri District.

As reported the missing porters were with the Indian Army and went towards the LAC for hunting during the night but have not returned till date. The villagers and relatives claims abduction by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) as such incident had taken place earlier, Mina stated.

APCC questioned –

why there is no official report issued by the Local administration, Indian Army and State Government about the missing porters and their where abouts.

Why the State govt have not undertaken search operation so far, prompting the locals to take support of Social Media to raise the issue?

Why and what was the reason that the porters were allowed to go for hunting towards LAC late night without any reservations from the Indian Army?

Why there is no case register officially on missing of five porters so far?

China have been continuously executing aggressive activities disrespecting MacMohan Line . Reportedly there is increased presence of PLA in Anjaw ,Upper Siang , Upper Subansiri ,Dibang Valley and Tawang Districts. The available satellite images also shows the PLA incursion inside the State. In 2017, China have constructed road inside Indian territory in the Upper Siang district. In 2019 , PLA built 2 km long road and constructed wooden bridge inside Anjaw district and often patrol freely, the statement said.

Further Mina stated that “China is definitely developing infrastructure inside Indian territory which is matter of serious concern but no official from state and central government have assessed the severity of the situation or willing to assess. China has become habitual offender not only to Ladakh but to Arunachal Pradesh by creating serious border standoff very often”.

The State and Central government is not in readiness and on operational alert for the tensions occurs on the border frequently which proves that Our Prime Minister has not taken the Sino-Indian border issue seriously .