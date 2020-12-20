Arunachal: APCC condoles demise of Nabam Takey, father of former CM

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee is deeply saddened on the demise of Nabam Takey, father of former Chief Minister, Nabam Tuki, MLA-cum-President APCC, who breathed his last on 19th December 2020 at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Lt. Nabam Takey born on 11/04/1945 at Ompuli Village, Sagalee served as Gram Panchayat Member (GPM) from Ompuli for two consecutive terms from 1977-1983 and HGB in 1992.

Lt. Takey was a thinker, intellectual and a great human being. His contribution and distinguished service towards the society will always be remembered.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee convey its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & loved ones and pray to Almighty God to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss cause to them. May his great soul rest in eternal peace.

The last rites of Lt. Nabam Takey will be performed at his native village Ompuli on 21st December 2020 .

Meanwhile, the Nabam Welfare Society ( NWS ) covey its profound condolence on the passing away of its senior member, Late Nabam Takey.

“At this hour of sorrow and grief , the NWS joins with the rest of family members in mourning his death and embolden the members to be guided by his ideals and teachings and to remain strong to face the reality of life. Further , the society prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul”, said a press release issued by NWS.