Arunachal: APCC Celebrates 76th Birth Anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has celebrated the 76th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar on 20th August 2020.

The programme started with floral tribute to the portrait of Rajiv Gandhi followed by welcome speech by Smt. Mina Toko, General Secy-cum-Spokesperson, APCC, Sadbhavana Pledge administered by Shri Bosiram Siram, former Minister & Vice-President APCC and cutting of cake on the occasion.

Thupten Tempa, former Minister in his speech said that Rajijvji will always be remembered for his dynamism while pursuing causes of national interest and for his valuable contribution for the country. Rajivji worked tirelessly for eradication of poverty and for social harmony, uplift of weaker sections of society and promotion of youth & women in nation building. He led India to a new era of development with his far-sighted visionary leadership.

James L.Wanglat, former Minister & Advisor to President APCC in his speech said that Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary leader, a compassionate man with extraordinary health drive adventurist- enjoyed driving. He was always focused and positive vibes around him and his perceptions were driven by clarity with positive results in every road he undertook.

Wanglat also said that Rajivji laid the foundation of modern India by revolutionizing with ultra modern communication system, science and information technology and the education & social sectors, creating of Panchayati Raj System for democratic participation of people.

It was Rajiv Gandhi who founded the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) system of Centre Government base educational Institution which are currently at par with some of the best private and public schools in the country. Rajivji had a dream for a better India. He dreamt that India can excel in every field and standing tall with the rest of the world.

The programme ended with vote of thanks by Shri Kirbe Dulom, General Secretary followed by two minutes silence observed as a mark of respect & tribute to Lt. Tachu Hina, Vice-President APCC, Lt. Takhe Ribiya, President BCC, 17-Ziro-Hapoli Block and Lt.Chakem Longri, Chief Organiser APCSD, Changlang District, who expired recently.

In Sagalee, Nabam Tuki, MLA & President APCC and Gyamar Tana, General Secretary APCC attended the 76th birth anniversary celebration of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi today organised by Block Congress Committee, 15-Sagalee Block.