Arunachal: APCA observes 11th foundation day

JOLLANG: The Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) today observed it’s 11th foundation day here at its headquarter at Seva Kendra at Jullang and pray for world peace, progress, prosperity and communal harmony.

The APCA President Taw Tebin while hoisting the APCA flag address the gathering and lauded the support of state government for providing of support for construction of its Seva Kendra and hope that once the building is completed it would serve all section of society.

While lauding the state government for issuing order for its employees to wear local and traditional dress on every 15th day of the month. Tebin said this will go a long way to preserve our traditional dress and also promote local for vocal and urge the members of community to encourage our tradition and culture so that our tribal identity remain intact.

Taw Tebin inform that “the APCA has resolved to work for encouraged all the catholic believers to practice and preserve the good tradition and culture of respective communities in support of vocal for local introduced by government which would be an act of encouragement to local farmers and entrepreneurs”.

Former MP Takam Sanjoy, Father CC Jose, executive members of APCA from various district of state also take part and share their vies and suggestion for wellbeing of the people across the state.