Arunachal: APB&OCWWB will not function like before- Nyato Dukam

TOMPURIJO- The Arunachal Pradesh building & other construction welfare board (APB & OCWWB) will not function like earlier as there has been several anomalies which need correction. Said Taliha MLA and APB&OCWWB Chairman Nyato Dukam.

Addressing a development meeting here today, APB&OCWWB Chairman Dukam said that the government has appointed me a Chairman few month back but due to non posting of permanent secretary I could not carry forward several needy works for the welfare of the workers community of state. Now everything has to be streamline and I will not allow what had happened earlier. He said.

The Board has several beneficial schemes for workers community but the workers of Organised and unorganized sector should get their name registered first in their respective district with Labour Officer/Research officer wherein the leaders of various workers and labour organization will help and support the workers. He said.

Several beneficiary schemes and amount of several programmes has been either enhanced and upgraded keeping in view the needs of workers community in the present context, accordingly the accidental death benefit has been enhanced upto 4 lakh, amount for funeral/last rite has been enhanced to ten thousands, scholarship schemes for children’s passed CBSE Class XII and several other schemes for the welfare for the labour community. He added.

Terming the labour force as the nation builders they should also reciprocate their sincerity with devotion and dedication so that our state also progress at par with other states of country. He said adding that he appeal the workers community to support the government in carrying out several infrastructure works smoothly.

Referring to submission of Memorandum on the occasion, Dukam announced to provide a sum of Rupees One crore fifty lakh for construction of labour office and labour barrack at Raga and the recently completed labour barrack ready at Kumporijo will be handed over to the workers community soon.

Raga local MLA Tarin Dakpe in his address said that our Kamle district is a new born baby and everyone has to support the state government for progress and development of the district. He urge upon the PRI Leaders to coordinate and support the district administration and government in a team spirit so that the developmental works takes in fast track.

He said that several road project including the Trans Arunachal Highway and road from Dolungmukh-Tamin is also delayed and once it is completed it will a boom for the district and other in economic sustainability of the district. Dakpe said.

Kamle Deputy Commissioner Hengo Basar, ZPC Biri Santi Nido, DMO Dr. Nani Rika, DRCHO Dr. Kapu Sopin, AAPWU President Toku Tagu, (Women Wing) President Dampi Hangkar, National Blindness control programme (NBCP) Nodal Officer Dr. Taba Khana, Kumporijo Block-I ZPM Rakhe Taro among other also address the gathering and share their experience and suggestion for strengthening of board and welfare of workers community.

The team led by APB&OCWWB Chairman also inaugurated two day long free eye testing camp and health camp near the venue at general ground wherein locals from various villages of the area tested their health issues and get medicines.

The programme was organised by state women wings of All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union (AAPWU) in collaboration of Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board(APB&OCWWB).

180 locals get their health check up while 80 locals people get their eye tested out of which 8 will be operated at District hospital, Ziro on Saturday and Sunday.

Few kits like Water filter, Radio set and raincoats were distributed on the occasion.