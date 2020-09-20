Arunachal: ANYA, AYSU call 12 hrs Lower Subansiri district bandh, Admin declares bandh as illegal

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar; The Lower Subansiri district unit of All Nyishi Youth Association ( ANYA ) and All Yachuli students union ( AYSU ) has called dawn to dusk 12 hours Lower Subansiri district bandh on 21st Sep, 2020 as its 1st phase of single point demand for dislodging of functional of Rural works circle from Ziro to Yachuli as a regular RWD Circle Yachuli while the Lower Subansiri district administration has declared the bandh call illegal and enforced CrPc 144.

In an order issued on Sunday by Lower Subansiri deputy Commissioner cum district magistrate Swetika Sacham said that‘ due to high increase in the number of the Covid positive cases in the district, the whole Hapoli township is under containment zone and all the villages Ziro Market as Buffer Zone which will be enforce till Sept 25 and entry and exist from containment zone is strictly prohibited, also any kind of gathering in the Buffer zone too is strictly prohibited”. The order said.

“ The proposed bandh may hamper smooth supply of power, water and breach of peace and tranquility which may disturb the essential service and may create untold misery and hardship to the public at large” the order said.

The Deputy Commissioner has further declared the 12 hour bandh call as illegal and also imposed CrPc 144 and directed the organisation to refrain from doing so.