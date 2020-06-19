Arunachal: Anti China Protest by ANYA, burn Chinese products

Itanagar- The All Nyshi Youth Association (ANYA) today burn the Chinese products at IG park Itanagar as a mark of anti China protest against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in ladakh by Chinese army.

With shouting slogans against Chinese government and its products ANYA members also destroyed and set fire on Chinese goods and also decided to boycott of Chinese goods.

Speaking to media person ANYA president Bybang Joram said, we have decided to boycott the Chinese goods, I also have a Mobile phone distributer and today onwards I have decided to stop Chinese mobile phone distribution among the retail sellers. Joram said.

“ I appeal and request everyone should boycott the use of Chinese products and also requested the shopkeepers not sell the Chinese products in their shops from today onwards”.

We urge upon the Prime Minister Naredara Modi to initiate strong steps against China so that our soldiers sacrifices should not go in vain.

‘ we Arunachlee youths have capacity and courage’s to fight against Chinese Army so we requested the Central Government to recruit Arunachalee youths in Indian Army’.

We urge upon the central government to create Arunachal Regiments so that we can protect our country and state from China, the china has always trying to disturb us. Joram said.

Giving strong message to China , Joram said presently India is very strong, we had faced with china in 1962 war when India has not sufficient weapons but now we have more than enough modern weapon. Joram added.