Arunachal: Anshu Jamsenpa calls on Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Mama Natung

Itanagar: Dr Anshu Jamsenpa called on Mama Natung, Minister Youth Affairs & Sports and WRD at the Civil Secretariat on Monday for a wide ranging discussion on mountaineering and adventure sports. She apprised the Minister about 22 peaks which have been opened recently for mountain expeditions in Arunachal Pradesh.

This is the best and the biggest news for the mountaineering fraternity, she said while appraising the Minister. She also expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju for the clearance and approval which was long pending with the Centre. She had earlier made a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5th June 2017 for opening up of Arunachal Himalayas for climbing and mountain expeditions in the presence of Kiren Rijiju (then MoS Home).

Minister Natung stated that the Youth Affairs & Sports Department is going to be streamlined and will be strengthened with sufficient funds for all round development in near future. He was optimistic about the huge potential of the state to produce Olympians and world record holders in various sports disciplines. He congratulated Anshu, the Guinness World Record holder whose tract record is unparalleled in mountaineering history.