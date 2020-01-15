Arunachal: Anoko Mega of Roing gets Young Achiever’s Award for conservation Mishmi Hills Hoolock gibbon

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

A youth from Roing under Lower Dibang Valley District of Arunchal Pradesh, Anoko Mega who rigorously works on conservation of Mishmi Hills Hoolock Gibbon, a small ape primate species, marked his presence at the stage of Dalmia Cement’s Young Achievers Award ceremony held at Kolkata on Sunday evening last and received Young Achiever’s Award on Ecology & Environment category.

Mishmi Hills Hoolock gibbon is a small ape primate species the world’s newest sub species of western Hoolock gibbons which are found only in India’s North East state of Arunachal Pradesh’s eastern region part in Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit District.

Anoko Mega decided to conserve this rare species and also at the same time spread awareness among locals as well as tourists.

He took up a mission to approach schools and colleges across villages in the Districts and educated the children, village people, tourist & encourage them to conserve soul species Mishmi Hills Hoolock gibbons, a State animal of Arunachal Pradesh. He is a crusader of wildlife conservation. He was the finalists of The Habitats Trust Grant 2019.

While talking to Arunachal24 , Anoko Mega, who is also a Member in the State Board for Wildlife, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, shared his joy over the recognition and said that he will continue to work more dedicatedly to save the Mishmi Hills Hoolock Gibbon and other wildlife species which are on the verge of extinction due to excessive hunting and poaching in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is our privilege to present the Dalmia cement Young Achiever Award 2020 in Ecology & Environment to Mr. Anoko Mega”, said Ujjwal Batria, Chief Operating Officer, Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd.

As part of the celebrations of its dynamic achievements, Dalmia Cement instituted the Young Achievers Award to recognize and felicitate young achievers from North East region from varied fields like sports, arts, culture, film making, and environment etc, informed Sunil Agarwal, Regional Sales Director, Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd.

Among other achievers awarded were Ningshi Block Hazarika from Assam (in the field of Sports), Pritom Chowdhury, Assam (Research & Innovation), Wanphrang Kupar Diengdoh from Meghalaya (Film), Krishnakshi Kashyap from Assam (Art & Cutlure) and Manash Chaliha, Assam (Agriculture).