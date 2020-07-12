Arunachal- Anjaw remains cut off

Tezu- Strategically located Anjaw district remained cut off for last few days. The surface communication badly affected as several landslides, portion of road washed away, felling of trees etc.

Major portion of road approximately 67 Km from the Tezu Township to Tiding River has been through and well maintained by the Task Force 48th BRTF Dimwe.

However, 33 Km road from Tiding to Hayuliang is being maintained by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). Several landslides and damages of road also aggravated the NHIDCL to restore it early.

In a Traffic Advisory issued on 10th July last by the Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan (IAS) advised the general public to restrict traveling till 14th July to the district as heavy rains has damaged the road and snapped communication due to reported landslides at various points in the between Arrowa – Khupa road.