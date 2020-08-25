Arunachal: Ane Yityi, SHG of Kiyit village distributes basic assistance to old age people 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: In a noble initiative to support the needy old age group of the village, the Ane Yityi Self Help Group (Village Organization) of Kiyit village under Mebo Sub-Division has distributed cash assistance to 20 old age people of the village in a formal function in the village community hall today being witnessed by Head Gaon Burah, Tokkong Tayeng, Village Secretary, Gumbong Pertin and others.

Informing about their initiative, Smti Nagul Perme Ayom, a member of the Ane Yityi SHG said that the relief assistance cash amount of Rs. 2000 each to 20 old age poor and needy people of the village was distributed sponsored by Government of India during this COVID-19 period from vulnerable fund scheme. The programme organized by Ane Yityi SHG was led by Vice President, Massang Borang and Livelyhood Cadre leader Nagul Perme Ayom in the absence of President Osu Darin.

“Our SHG (VO) is doing best possible effort to carry out welfare activities in the village so that our people are benefitted of any government schemes that comes through SHGs and VOs”, added Nagul Perme Ayom from Ane Yityi VO.