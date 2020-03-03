Arunachal: Amy distributes sports items under Khelo India mission

Khonsa

Indian Army in its effort to foster new talent in pursuance of mission of “Khelo India” distributed sports items to the youth in 19 villages across Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh between 24 February and 02 March 2020.

The aim of this noble initiative by the Army was to encourage the love for sports amongst youth and nurture the budding talent in the region. Driven by this passion for sports, the troops delivered the sports items to the Gaon Budhas in the presence of exuberant children and youth of these villages.

The young emerging sportsmen and the village elders appreciated the efforts of Indian Army and expressed their gratitude for nurturing sports in the remote villages of the district.