Arunachal: Amid the Corona pandemic, we have to carry out our day-to-day activities, says Chowna Mein

“Amid the Corona pandemic, we have to carry out our day-to-day activities like office work, agriculture and industrial works, etc in order to thrive and move on- Chowna Mein, Dy CM, Arunachal Pradesh.

Itanagar- Taking cognizance of the economic hardships face by the small traders and entrepreneurs that arise out of the Nation wise Lockdown since March 25 due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein had convened a meeting with the executive members of Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries and the senior officers from the Departments of Finance, Planning & Investment and Agriculture in his Secretariat Office today.

The meeting discussed on ways and means to find a way forward in the emerging situation due to Corona virus pandemic.

Mein said, “Corona virus disease is going to stay with us for long and we must learn to live with it”. He said, “amid the Corona pandemic, we have to carry out our day-to-day activities like office work, agriculture and industrial works, etc in order to thrive and move on. However, we must do it with certain restrictions while maintaining social distancing and by adhering to other Govt norms/guidelines in order to contain the further spread of the disease”.

While citing that economy of the small traders and the entrepreneurs of the State had been hit hard among other service sectors in this long period of Nation wide lockdown, Mein urged “to bring in an economic reform by optimum utilization of technology and through innovative ideas”.

While giving emphasized on Agricultural and allied activities in order to thrive over such situation and to make our State self-sufficient in food and vegetables, he urged to make optimum utilization of the vast land resources of the State for maximum production of vegetables and crops.

He further said to revive the Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Corporation for marketing of the farmer’s produces and also to regulate the flow of fruits and vegetables from the districts to the State Capital Region.

A Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary (Finance) to look into the matter and to find out a feasible solution or policy to emerge from the existing situation and in conformity with the Central Govt decision, if any.

Toko Tatung, Secretary General (ACC&I) while submitting a proposal to the State Govt for COVID-19 Working Capital GAP Funding for Business Enterprise as relief said that this sector provides maximum employment to the unemployed youths of the State and sought the support of the State Govt to tide over the current situations which arise due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said that if provided, such steps will greatly encourage the youths of the State to take up business enterprise in future too.

Among others, Principal Secretary (Finance), A C Verma, Commissioner (Planning & Investment), P S Lokhande, Finance Secretary, Y W Ringu, Secretary (Planning & Investment), Himanshu Gupta, Secretary (Agriculture), Bidol Tayeng, Director (Agriculture), Anong Lego, Lead Bank Manager, S Ranjit Sing and President ACC&I, Tarch Nachung attended the meeting.