Arunachal: AMBK E/Siang unit with block office bearers sworn in

PASIGHAT: Tightening the brotherhood and cordial relation of Adis and Mishings of both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, the Adi Mishing Baane Kebang today organized a swearing in ceremony of new office bearers of East Siang District unit as well as of block units.

The swearing in ceremony of new AMBK district and block unit office bearers was held under the Chairmanship of Mojit Pao, Vice President, AMBK at Siang Guest house today. The AMBK district and block unit office bearers were made pledged and sworn to work for the greater interest of Adis and Mishings for strong bonding between Adis and Mishings.

While narrating about the works and achievements of AMBK so far, Okom Yosung, Secretary General AMBK spoke at large about how both the lost brothers came much closer with greater unification after AMBK initiated the Adi-Mishing unification steps initiated by President, Raju Medok and Secy. General, Okom Yosung.

Many welfare activities are being taken up by AMBK for the people of Adis and Mishings, be it of helping flood victims and fire victims etc informed AMBK sources.