Arunachal: Alo LIibang visits One-Stop Center “Sakhi” in Seppa

Seppa- Minister for Women & Child Development, SJETA- Alo LIibang visited One-Stop Center “ Sakhi” run by the Kampu Hollen Children’s Home here today at Seppa. Minister also interacted with children and staff of the KHCH.

Libang appreciated the ‘Kampu Hollen Children’s Home’ for maintaining and running the One-Stop Center under WCD department. He also lauded the Chairperson of KHCH for her effort in managing and upbringing of orphans. The Minister also assured to extend all possible helps form the department to run the project smoothly.

Earlier, Chairperson KHCH Renu Bengde shared many challenges in managing the Children’s home. She also shared the issues like managing Ration Cards in the names of students for ration from government FPS.

“Most of the children are orphan, and as per the norms, the government needs some data for new Ration cards. Due to such issue sometimes it is very difficult to manage ration for the children, she narrated.

As of now, there are 27 kids and sometimes it gets an increase when children under the Juvenile Justice Act were admitted in the home as well as from Women commission added Bengde.