Arunachal: Alo Libang visits Jang, Tawang to take stock of ICDS programme

Jang/ Tawang- Minister for Women & Child Development, SJETA and Health Alo Libang visited “Monpalpung Jangchub Choekhorling Monastry” to take the stock of the ICDS programme being run by the monastery and One Stop Centre –Tawang under the Women & Child Development department.

‘I have got a good report about the ICDS programme being run by the Monpalpung Jangchub Choekhorling Monastery as a Child Care Institution (CCI)’ said Minister WCD Alo Libang. The fund and schemes shared by the government has been utilizing judiciously by the institution which is commendable act, added Minister.

Libang also interacted with the students, monks and officials of the CCI. He further assured to extend all possible help to the run the institution smoothly. Earlier, students and monks awarded warm welcome to the minister.

CDPO- Tawang, D Pema( in charge Jang) informed that MJC Monastry is also a Child Care Institution registered under Juvenile Justice Act. The institution has a capacity of fifty students but as of now, there are only 24 students.

The institution only gives admission to single parent children under Child in Need of Care & Protection (CNCP). Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will verify and certify whether the ward is CNPC or not, then only he/she will be admitted in the CCI. She further informed that they monitor the progress and other requirements of the institution in weekly, monthly quarterly and half-yearly basis.

Minister along with DC Tawang also visited the “One Stop Centre” of Women & Child Development –Tawang.

Earlier, Deputy Director –ICDS, West Kameng also administrative in charge –ICDS of Tawang -Liyan Moyee informed that most of the programme is working smoothly in the districts. ‘As of now, there are atleast 307 Anganwadi centres in the West Kameng and all the centres are functional. However there are few canters that need to be refurbishing, she added.