Arunachal: Alo Libang launches Audio-Visual awareness campaign on Covid-19

Naharlagun- In an effort to create awareness on COVID-19, Health Minister Alo Libang today launched the Audio-Visual campaign here today at State Task Force center at Directorate of Health Service.

Addressing the gathering, Health Minister stressed on the Information, Education, and communication (IEC) campaign to create awareness on the Coronavirus. ‘Audio-Visual campaign is one of the best ways to reach more people in a short time especially among the young generation’, stated Libang.

‘As there is no specific vaccine or medicine as of now for COVID-19, we have to live with pandemic maintaining all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to refrain ourselves from getting infected from this deadly virus’ asserted Libang. He also appreciated the team for initiating such campaign to elucidate people on various dos’ & don’ts related to the COVID.

Further, Libang also urged the Health workers to confer all the effort to defeat this pandemic. As a team Arunachal, the state government will always extend all possible support to the frontline warriors, asserted Health Minister.

Elaborating about the IEC campaign, Deputy Director –IEC, Tashor Pali informed that besides other campaigns through advertisement and billboards, the department has decided to take youths on board. So, observing the trend of young generation toward ‘Rap songs’ we have made an Audio-visual campaign on the same mode so that it would catch the young generation and create more awareness about the pandemic said Deputy Director -IEC

The artist are our local youths, and our members from the Health Department have also contributed to the lyric so that the required information should be used in the Rap campaign. The campaign will be released in all the social media platforms, informed Pali.

Director-DHS- Dr. M Lego, Chairman State Health Task Force – Dr. E Rumi, State Epidemiologist Dr. L Jampa and others also attended the event.