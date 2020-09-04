Itanagar: Alo Libang inaugurates Telemedicine Hub at TRIHMS

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang formally launched the Telemedicine hub in the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Thursday.

The minister also interacted with patients availing teleconsultation services from the community health centre at Mahadevpur in Namsai district and the health & wellness centre at Siluk in East Siang district.

Speaking to reporters, Libang informed that the teleconsultation services will be enabled using e-sanjeevani, a doctor-to-doctor/nurse telemedicine system for Ayushman Bharat-Health Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) and e-sanjeevani-OPD by the Ministry of Health &Family Welfare.

Currently, the health & wellness centre (HWC) here has been connected with the services in Mahadevpur (Namsai), Wakro (Lohit), Hunli (Dibang Valley) and Maro (Upper Subansiri).

“This is a pilot project where a doctor will give consultancy and also prescribe medicines to patients, if required, with electronic generated signature through nursing officers and other health officials,” he said, adding that “the department will work on the connectivity issues and will probably install VSAT services in gram panchayats.”

Briefing more on the telemedicine hub, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said that as of now “the service will be only between doctors and health officials. However, there is a plan to expand the service where patients can directly contact doctors through an audio-video app.”

Doctors and other specialists will be available for consultation in the hub and patients visiting the HWC will be able to avail teleconsultation service through health & wellness officer/nursing officer.

“The service will be available six days a week from 9 am to 2pm,” added Dr Jini.

State Nodal Officer (Telemedicine) Dr Nabam Peter informed that the project is funded under the National Health Mission and is a pilot project to provide telemedicine services in four remote locations of Arunachal Pradesh, funded through the chief minister’s relief fund and is under the direct supervision of the chief secretary.

DHS Dr M Lego, DFW Dr Emi Rumi, TRIHMS CMS Dr Hage Ambing and SNO, AB-HWC Dr L Jampa, along with other officials of the health department were also present.

Later Libang also have a discussion with the team of Arunachal Pradesh doctors Association (APDA) team at TRIHMS campus.