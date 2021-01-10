Arunachal: Alo Libang inaugurates steel arch bridge over river Yamne at Parak

MARIANG: The Minister for Health Alo Libang today inaugurated and dedicated a steel arch bridge over river Yamne at Parak in Mariyang-Geku assembly constituency of Upper Siang district.

Addressing the locals, Alo Libang said that we are committed for development , but due to Covid 19 pandemic all the development process get delayed.

This bridge was a long felt demand of the people and a cherished project of the area which has been fulfilled today, would be a lifeline of Mariyang-Geku assembly constituency and will benefit for thousand of people living on both bank and several circle of the area. He said.

This bridge has been constructed under the RIDF fund with a project cost of Rs. 646 lakhs by PWD Mariyang division. The span of the bridge is 81 meter and has been completed in November 2020.

Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng, Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku, Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh, Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing, Deputy Commissioner T Pada also address the function.

Several elected PRI leaders, GBs, HODs, public leaders and public of the area among other were present during the occasion.