Arunachal: Alo Libang inaugurates Apheresis Machine in TRIHMS

Naharlagun : An Apheresis Machine has been made functional at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Thursday.

The Apheresis machine is used for receiving blood from a patient or donor’s body and separating it into its various components: plasma, platelets, white blood cells and red blood cells.

The machine will help collect plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients which will be administered to those who are critically ill.

Minister for health and family welfare Alo Libang who earlier, inaugurated the machine amidst the presence of TRIHMS director Dr. Moji Jini, Director Health Services director Dr. M.Lego and other officials and staffs, informed that the health department is already in process of seeking permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for starting the process of plasma collection.

‘The hospital needs to have permission from the ICMR however, the hospital could start collecting plasma from today,’ he informed.

The minister further stated that in view the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the health department has decided to place more of their manpower at the ground level to fight the pandemic.

‘The number of Covid-19 patients may increase in coming months so we have decided to pull back our staffs who are on duty at various check gates,’ he informed.

He also appealed to the people to strictly follow all the necessary Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to check the growing rate of infection in state and save precious lives.

TRIHMS director Dr. Moji Jini informed that around 70 of the hospital staffs who had recovered from Covid-19 infection and are in a good health condition are going to voluntarily donate their plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

He however, clearly mentioned that not all patients need plasma therapy. ‘Only those patients who are critically ill need it. Also, many conditions have to be met before one can donate plasma for Covid-19 patients. The donor needs to be completely recovered from Covid-19 infection and is of healthy weight,’ he added.

Libang also discussed various other issue with regards to the functioning of hospital and DCHC and update regarding fight against Covid in capital complex.