Arunachal: All ZPM candidates from Kra Daadi, Dibang Valley districts elected unopposed

ITANAGAR: Kra Daadi district and Dibang Valley district of state has made a record where all the Zila Parishad candidates has been unopposed or remain uncontested. Informed an official.

Arunachal Pradesh state election commission (APSEC) Deputy Secretary Habung Lampung while informing the press here at APSEC Office that all 25 district of state are going to poll for two tier panchayat election and municipal election simultaneously to be held on December 22.

Watch Video

Out of 25 district of state two district which include Kra Daadi and Dibang Valley has made a record where all the Zila parishad members become either unopposed or uncontested and election for the post will not be held for ZP in both the district.

Out of total 242 ZP seats in state 9 seats are of Kra Daadi and 4 of Dibang valley where election will not be held and will be declared elected uncontested. Lampung said.

Till report last received at 9 PM of Monday there are 97 ZP seats in state where candidates has either been unopposed or remain uncontested and election will not be held including 1 seats of Vijaynagar in Changlang district where election has been kept in abeyance due to law and order problem. Lampung further said.